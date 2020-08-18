CLINTON — A new scholarship has been set up at Clinton Community College to honor a Clinton LumberKings past president who died suddenly in March.
Friends and family have established an annual $500 scholarship at Clinton Community College to honor Paul Davis and his commitment to education and the community.
Davis grew up in Des Moines and attended Clinton Community College. An agent with the Iowa Bankers Association in Des Moines, he placed great value in education. According to the scholarship announcement issued Tuesday by the Clinton LumberKings, Davis was a dedicated volunteer and champion for many causes in the community. His love of sports grew from being an athlete as a young kid to coaching at all levels, especially the 20-plus seasons of coaching his children’s teams. He loved attending events with wife, Kris, and supporting his family by cheering on any team they are part of.
“Dad was a great example on how to serve others," Camanche High School basketball coach Josh Davis, who is Paul's son, said about his father. "It was great to have him involved with our basketball program in Camanche. Most of the things I do as a coach, I learned from watching him when I was a kid. This scholarship will be a great way to honor his memory.”
Paul Davis was an official with the Iowa High School Boys and Girls Athletic Associations, as well as the NAIA and NCAA college associations. He served on a variety of foundations, including Riverboat Days, Clinton Junior Baseball, local volleyball organizations, and was Past President of the Clinton LumberKings Baseball Club.
“Paul valued education and learning," Clinton LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow said. "He was always looking for ways to improve not only himself, but others. He touched many lives in this community and this scholarship is a testament to a life well lived. Many future students will benefit from this and I know that Paul would be very happy to know that.”
The Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship, an annual $500 scholarship through the Paul B. Sharar Foundation for Clinton Community College, will be awarded to a CCC student who makes a difference. The student must demonstrate a commitment to their education and to the community through hard work and active volunteerism. Davis believed that everyone in the community could come together to make Clinton a great place. He valued hard work, and also appreciated the lessons that extracurricular activities could provide.
For more information about the Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship, contact the Paul B.Sharar Foundation at (563) 244-7040. Donations can be made to the Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship at Clinton Community College Sharar Foundation, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, IA 52732 or at https://www.eicc.edu/alumni-and-giving/sharar-foundation/
