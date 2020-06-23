CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings announced Monday its two-day line-up of activities for July 3 and 4 at NelsonCorp Field.
The LumberKings’ annual Bowman, Pickney and Evans Concert and the Clinton Rod Club Car Show will lead off the weekend July 3. Cars will be on display adjacent to NelsonCorp Field on Sixth Avenue North from 6-8 p.m.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Live music from BPE begins at 7:30 p.m.
As part of social distancing, the LumberKings Picnic Garden area will be limited to the first 500 guests. Advanced tickets are on sale at the LumberKings office. Admission to the BPE concert is $5. Admission to the Car Show is free.
On July 4, families can be front row for the fireworks at NelsonCorp Field. A line-up of fun activities for the entire family is planned from 6-9 p.m., prior to the fireworks show, officials announced.
Fireworks will be shot off directly behind the center field fence at NelsonCorp Field at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Games in the Kid’s Playground Area will include SpeedPitch, Strike-O, inflatable wiffle ball and bounce ball games. Representatives from the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have balloon artists and arm and shoulder painters available.
All of those activities are available with the purchase of a $5 games wristband.
Guests 18 and older may participate in axe throwing, three throws for $1 each. Targets will be provided by Clinton’s Sawmill Museum.
Food and drink specials will be available all night, and the ever-popular Splash for Cash and 50/50 raffle will be held prior to the fireworks show, officials said.
The LumberKings Picnic Garden area will be limited to the first 500 guests. A $5 donation is requested to benefit the 4th of July Festival.
For more information, call 563-242-0727 extension #1 or email lumberkings@lumberkings.com.
