CLINTON — Due to COVID-19 among St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game has been canceled.
Major League Baseball announced last week that the weekend series between the two teams would be postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak within the Cardinals' roster.
The LumberKings had planned to broadcast the game at NelsonCorp Field today. The LumberKings will monitor the situation and hope to reschedule the watch party when a new date for the game is announced, officials said.
