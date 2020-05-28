CLINTON — Normally this time of year, fans would be packing Nelson Corp Field to watch the Clinton LumberKings play out their Minor League baseball schedule. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic put a hold on the season's start, originally slated to begin in mid-April.
However, recently rolled-backed state restrictions that now allow outdoor events to resume are paving the way for a concert this weekend at the team's stadium along Riverview Drive.
LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow said Thursday that the organization already had planned a concert series for the 2020 season, but with the uncertainty about the pandemic he did not know if it would be able to go on as planned.
Now that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has given the green light to outdoor festivals, Tornow said the LumberKings are hosting a concert this coming Saturday and opening the restaurant. He wants to give people in Clinton some sense of normalcy.
“We got a concert planned, but I like to think we are the city’s largest restaurant and bar in the city for 70 nights a year,” Tornow said. “We’re going to open up our restaurant portion of it, and we will have some beautiful music provided by The Unidynes.”
Gates will open up at the ballpark at 4 p.m. Saturday. The concert starts at 5 p.m. Tornow said admission is $5 and added that the kids' play area will be closed.
Though they could fill the stadium to 50 percent capacity, he said they are looking to have roughly 350 to 400 people total at the ballpark. He said there will be plenty of seats, from picnic tables, highchairs, and barstool chairs to seating in the picnic pavilion area.
Tornow said they are going to ensure social distancing is being enforced and people are required to wear a mask upon entering the park.
“Everybody has to be kind and courteous to each other,” Tornow said. “We’re in some real tough spots. We want to do this for the community. We got some great local support for this, and we just want everybody to be nice to each other and hopefully, this is the start of something bigger and better that our community, our state, and our nation can all rally around. That’s our hope.”
Tornow said this is the first time in over three decades that baseball has not been played in April or May. He said having a concert be the very first event for the 2020 season is unusual, but he said that just shows how powerful this pandemic has been. Tornow said the community is overcoming this by sticking together and supporting one another.
“We’re all in this together, and I know that’s an oft-used phrased,” Tornow said. “It holds true, but you got to remember, this ball club is community-owned. We got about 1,000 different shareholders that hold about 4,000 shares of stock. We’re the community-owned club. We’re that little engine that could.”
He said the goal is to keep the concert series going all summer but that will be contingent on how things unfold Saturday.
