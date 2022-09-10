CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings led the entire Prospect League in attendance for the second straight year.
It may not have exactly been the season that fans had hoped for with the LumberKings missing post season play by just two games, but there were a lot of positive moments that came out of this season.
“We came into the season with momentum from last year and I think we did a good job and had a great year,” LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow said.
“I think the biggest thing was the fact that we tried to build upon what we did last year, which was ironically what we did when we were affiliated,” Tornow added. “Provide a good venue to watch games at and entertain families. We wanted to maintain our franchise for as long as we could when we were affiliated and we are doing the same thing now.”
The LumberKings brought in 76,402 fans into NelsonCorp Field and improved their attendance from the 2021 season by 13,530 more people. This was a major increase that Tornow credits to improvements in getting the surrounding communities more involved.
“The thing we looked at last year was to work on community nights. This year we did a great job with those by getting the chambers of commerce involved and working with them. The numbers were back up to when we started,” Tornow said.
The LumberKings had a down year, going 28-32 and just missed the playoffs by two games. However, the team put on a show at home, going 19-11 on the season, and treating fans to a lot of winning baseball.
“These kids played hard, they represented the club and there wasn’t much more I could’ve asked for them. They did what they came here to do and that was to play baseball and entertain our fans,” Tornow said.
“Wins and losses are hard to come by in this league. We kept an 85-year-old business alive and the stadium and workers active,” Tornow said.
The LumberKings were able to hold numerous events when the team was on the road including high school baseball games, concerts and other events.
“The pluses definitely outweigh the minuses. We had a good club, we almost made the playoffs. People came in and we had a good attendance as well as hosting plenty of great events,” Tornow said. “I think being able to say that we are involved in community activities and are a part of community and that we are community owned. That is the way we want to run the club.”
