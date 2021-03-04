ELKVILLE, Ill. — The Prospect League announced a “Name the Conferences” contest Thursday, giving fans the opportunity to submit ideas and put their mark on the league.
The Prospect League is an elite, collegiate wood-bat summer baseball league, providing college players with the opportunity to compete in a minor-league setting with high-level competition. Founded in 2009 after merging with the Central Illinois Collegiate League, the Prospect League is made up of 16 teams competing in a seven-state region: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
With the addition of four new teams to its lineup for 2021, including the Clinton LumberKings, the Prospect League has realigned into two conferences, each with two divisions. The eastern-most conference’s divisions are named “East” and “West”, while the western-most conference’s divisions are “North” and “South”. The league is asking fans to help it name the two conferences.
Fans interested in participating should visit www.ProspectLeague.com to enter. Conference name submissions will be accepted through March 31. A committee designated by the Prospect League will select a winner for each conference and notify winners April 15.
Winners will receive a Prospect League Privilege Pass, granting the winner and one guest free entry to all league games throughout 2021, a prize pack from Prairie Farms Dairy, as well as a league cap and shirt.
