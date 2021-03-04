CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings are currently looking for hosts to house team members for the 2021 Prospect League season.
This will be Clinton’s first year as part of the Prospect League; part of the fun and excitement of the Prospect League is the host family program, according to a LumberKings press release. Every summer, elite college baseball players will be coming to Clinton to play for the LumberKings to better their skills and showcase their talent.
Host families house and provide their player with support throughout the summer. Each player becomes a member of their host family during their time in the area. Hosting a player can be a rewarding experience, as numerous lifetime relationships have been forged between players and their host families over the years.
Hosting a player provides an opportunity to establish new connections with the athletes, their family, and potentially their future, Tornow said. The LumberKings Host Family Program offers the possibility to meet new people from around the country and show support to aspiring baseball players.
Over the years, host families have been an important part of the team’s success both on and off the field. Having a player become part of a local family helps the young men find a sense of normalcy in an unfamiliar city and its surroundings.
Host families:
· Provide a home and bed for player(s)/staff during the LumberKings season.
· Host families receive complimentary tickets to home games.
· Host families will be invited to attend special events.
· The player will be a positive role model for children who live in the household.
· You will have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the future of a young ballplayer.
· With the club’s 84-year old history, many former players have gone on to the Major Leagues after starting their careers in Clinton; you might be getting to know a future MLB player.
· You have the potential for the creation of a long-term friendship.
Families or individuals interested in housing a player or staff member and becoming part of the Host Family Program can apply by contacting Angie Gabel at angie_dc2002@yahoo.com or Ted Tornow at tedtornow@lumberkings.com or by calling 242-0727.
The LumberKings open the season May 27 at NelsonCorp Field against the Burlington Bees, with game time set for 6:30 pm.
