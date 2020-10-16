CLINTON — The LumberKings have brought back their Curbside Concessions promotion today for one last time.
With the most wide-ranged menu yet, fans can make their order into a full meal by adding potato salad, coleslaw, chips, and soda/water. Fans can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727, Ext. 1. Payment must be made over the phone.
Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kids' playground area on Sixth Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.
