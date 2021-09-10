CLINTON — LyondellBasell’s Clinton Complex this week announced it is one of four LyondellBasell U.S. manufacturing locations to obtain the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS certification for certain grades of polyethylene and polypropylene.
The company announced in 2020 its goal to produce and market 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually, and this distinction marks another step in its circularity journey.
ISCC PLUS certification is a globally-recognized system for providing traceability of recycled and renewable-based materials across the supply chain. This certification enables LyondellBasell to extend its Circulen suite of products to customers in North America beginning with CirculenRevive, which are polymers produced from plastic waste through an advanced recycling process1, initially using feedstock provided by third parties. The company will offer mass balance certificates for these products.
“By delivering these new CirculenRevive products, we are proving plastics have value beyond their initial use, in any application that virgin plastic is used,” said Ken Lane, LyondellBasell executive vice president of Global Olefins and Polyolefins. “The ISCC PLUS certification helps us to accelerate our progress as an industry leader in the production and marketing of recycled and renewable-based polymers.”
“The Clinton Complex is excited to be an instrumental player for our company in giving plastic waste a new purpose,” said Yari Hernandez, site manager. “We believe plastics make modern society and items we use every day possible.”
In addition to the Clinton Complex securing ISCC certification, the company’s location in Channelview, Texas and its polymer sites in Lake Charles, Louisiana; and La Porte, Texas have obtained certification.
The company plans to broaden the ISCC PLUS certification to its other North American polymer plants. The ISCC PLUS certification is part of the company’s multi-pronged approach to help advance the circular economy. In addition, LyondellBasell continues to develop its own proprietary advanced (molecular) recycling technology to enable a more efficient chemical conversion process and use less energy than other technologies.
