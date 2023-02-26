CLINTON - Clinton Community College has received a donation of equipment from LyondellBasell Clinton Complex. The Fluke 744 documenting process calibrators will be used in the Advanced Manufacturing program to train students for their jobs in area industries such as LyondellBasell.
Dave Wallace is the instructor of Advanced Manufacturing program, which will relocate to the new Career Advancement Center in Clinton. Regarding this generous donation, Wallace said, "These process calibrators will allow the students to practice real world calibration with professional tools. We are grateful to LyondellBasell for providing our students with better opportunities to learn."
“Often the tools being utilized within our industry are not accessible to students for hands-on training," said Brian Williams, maintenance specialist for electrical and instrumentation at LyondellBasell. "Having access to instrumentation calibration tools better prepares students to enter the industrial workforce. LyondellBasell Clinton Complex is dedicated to helping advance tomorrow’s workforce within our community.”
The Advanced Manufacturing program teaches students the processes and equipment associated with production, including mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical, electronic, and computers. Advanced Manufacturing graduates will be prepared for a wide variety of careers including plant maintenance technician, process controls technician, and quality assurance co-ordinator. Classes are flexible to meet the needs of students.
“We appreciate this generous gift and continued partnership with our friends at LyondellBasell," CCC President Brian Kelly said. "Our students gain valuable experience and have the opportunity to use the tools we are seeing in industry today.”
Clinton Community College is one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. To learn more about Advanced Manufacturing and other programs, contact the college at 244-7001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.