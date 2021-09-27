CLINTON - LyondellBasell Clinton employees and their families demonstrated the impact of collective action, as they spent time at the Clinton School District doing extensive beautification that included mulching, tree planting and new picnic tables.
In addition, LyondellBasell donated recycling bins for the Clinton and Camanche school districts use as part of the company’s 22nd annual Global Care Day, a company-wide day of service.
“At the core of LyondellBasell’s commitment to supporting thriving communities are people dedicated to making a difference,” said Yari Hernandez, site manager. “Our employees live and work in Clinton and the surrounding area and are committed to continue helping enrich the area.”
Many of this year’s Global Care Day efforts were inspired by World Cleanup Day, which was Sept. 18, and centered around sustainability. LyondellBasell volunteers from around the world cleaned up plastic waste and litter from beaches, waterways and parks, as well as planted trees and gardens and educated school-aged children about sustainability.
Global Care Day began in 2000 to encourage worldwide volunteerism in the communities where LyondellBasell operates. Since 2018, LyondellBasell employees have spent more than 43,000 hours enriching their communities during Global Care Day.
