CLINTON - The LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Emergency Response Team recently completed a rigorous 40-hour rescue class, further enhancing their preparedness through practice in knot tying, confined space training and working at heights rescue scenarios.
“The idea is to keep muscle memory strong and skill set training stronger,” said Lisa Tate, LyondellBasell health safety environmental specialist. “Emergency response training is best utilized under muscle memory, so it is critical to practice in a controlled atmosphere where we can test our first responders.”
LyondellBasell provides off-site training to the Clinton Complex every third year to ensure new perspectives and updated skills are reinforced.
“It’s really neat to watch our new technicians learn, while our more senior responders strengthen their skill sets,” said Tate. “Really, everyone wins.”
