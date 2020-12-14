HOUSTON — LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, has announced it has been named to Newsweek Magazine’s 2021 list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies.”
This is the second time LyondellBasell appears on the list, which debuted in 2020 and recognizes companies for their performance in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance.
“While awards and recognition are never our primary objective, it’s gratifying that our employees’ efforts to help eliminate plastic waste in the environment, address climate change and provide solutions that support a thriving society are being recognized,” said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. “We believe these efforts are critical to addressing some of the world’s biggest challenges in addition to creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”
One of LyondellBasell’s plants is located in Clinton.
“LyondellBasell’s Clinton Complex is proud to contribute toward the company’s recognition as one of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’,” said Yari Hernandez, LyondellBasell Clinton Complex site manager. “This shows our commitment to not just running our operating units safely and reliably to meet the growing demands of consumers around the world, but highlights our corporate citizenship and actions taken in the area of social responsibility.”
In 2020, LyondellBasell advanced its sustainability agenda by setting one of the most ambitious targets for recycled and renewable-based polymers in the industry, progressing on the goal of zero pellet loss from operations and transportation, starting up the company’s MoReTec molecular recycling pilot plant at its Ferrara, Italy site, and expanding efforts in its supplier code of conduct. More information on these efforts can be found on the company’s sustainability web page.
In addition, under the company’s “Advancing Good” philanthropy approach, the company has made a number of significant investments within the communities where it operates around the world, including
- support for the Houston Astros Foundation, which renovates youth ball parks in the greater Houston area.
- support for the Feyenoord Foundation in The Netherlands, which supports youth sports leagues and workforce readiness programs.
- support the Global Foodbanking Network and local foodbanks in the United States pandemic relief efforts.
- sponsor of MD Anderson Cancer Center’s annual Boot Walk to End Cancer.
- helping to prepare a 21st century workforce through the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology at San Jacinto College.
- as a founding member of the global Alliance to End Plastic Waste.
