CLINTON - A loud boom at Clinton's LyondellBasell Clinton Complex caused a stir on social media Wednesday night, but company officials said there was no cause for concern.
According to Megan Borchers, LyondellBasell spokeswoman, the LyondellBasell Clinton Complex experienced an operational event involving one of the low density reactors resulting in a loud noise around 6:45 p.m.
"Our safety equipment operated as designed," she said when contacted by the Clinton Herald. "The plant is stable, and no injuries occurred as a result of this event. There is no cause for concern to the community and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."
