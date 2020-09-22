CLINTON — LyondellBasell Clinton Complex has again received the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers safety award. This is the second year in a row LyondellBasell’s Clinton Complex has taken the top honor achieving a sustained, exemplary level of safety performance.
Wesley Farrell has worked at the Clinton Complex for the last 10 years. His current role is in Health, Safety and Environment. Farrell believes the Distinguished Safety Award is about continuous improvement and operating safely year after year.
“A strong safety culture is obvious when individuals work or behave the same way while they are alone, as when the site manager is standing right next to them,” said Farrell. “If the culture is strong, we know our employees and contractors will follow our policies and procedures, intervene, and hold each other accountable.”
The highest honor, the Distinguished Safety Award’ is presented to the top sites with outstanding safety performance, program innovation and safety leadership. To meet the criteria of the AFPM Distinguished Safety Award, each location must undergo a rigorous screening process.
“Our safety culture is ensuring everyone (employees, contractors, and visitors) leave our site the same way they came in,” said Yari Hernandez, site manager. “We have a responsibility to run our plant safely and responsibly, and we take the trust instilled in us with the highest regard.”
With approximately 400 employees and contractors, and covering an area of almost 239 acres, the Clinton Complex is one of the largest chemical plants in Iowa. Using natural gas liquids as a feedstock, the plant manufactures ethylene, the world’s most widely used petrochemical, which is then converted into polyethylene plastic resins. These resins are the building blocks for products such as leak-proof and shatter-proof containers for industrial and household chemicals, packaging that protects food from spoilage and contamination, and children’s toys that are safe and durable.
For additional information on LyondellBasell visit www.lyondellbasell.com.
