CLINTON — LyondellBasell has been named to Fortune Magazine’s 2021 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” for the fourth straight year. The list recognizes organizations like LyondellBasell that have a strong reputation across a variety of industry sectors.
“We’re proud to be named to Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired List,” said Yari Hernandez, Clinton site manager. “It’s an important distinction for our company that is made possible each year by our employees. We have some of the best and brightest employees who are committed to excellence and making a real difference at work and in their communities, especially on a challenging year.”
LyondellBasell employees around the world overcame challenges to advance many company initiatives, including:
• producing and marketing 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable- based polymers annually by 2030.
• acquiring already operating, world-scale assets through the formation of two 50:50 joint ventures in China and Louisiana with both accretive to earnings in the fourth quarter.
• expanding circular polymers joint venture capacity in mechanical recycling by 20 kilotons in Belgium.
• joining the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.
• receiving the American Chemistry Council’s highest distinction, the Responsible Care Company of the Year Award.
• executing a clear and straightforward strategy to increase free cash flow, moderate capital expenditures, and remain true to the company’s strategy of capturing value and delivering resilient results at all points in the cycle.
According to Korn Ferry, who administers the survey for Fortune Magazine, the study surveys top executives and directors from eligible companies, along with financial analysts, to evaluate companies in the categories of innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and services and global competitiveness.
