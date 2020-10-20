CLINTON — LyondellBasell volunteers across the world safely engaged in various in-person and virtual projects focused on food security Saturday as part of the company’s 21st annual Global Care Day.
More than 80 LyondellBasell locations participated, including LyondellBasell Clinton Complex.
LyondellBasell chose not to cancel this year’s event despite the pandemic and instead participated in service projects in which volunteers spent their time focusing on the greater good within their communities.
“At LyondellBasell we believe in the power of many and now more than ever it is important for us to meet the community needs during our annual Global Care Day,” said Yari Hernandez, Clinton’s site manager.
The site worked with Pantries United in Clinton and DeWitt Referral in DeWitt to donate food, items and money collected by employees and contractors.
In the midst of financial instability brought on by COVID-19, this year’s Global Care Day theme was positioned around food security and coincides with LyondellBasell’s global charitable contributions made earlier in the year to local food banks around the world in response to the pandemic.
LyondellBasell’s Global Care Day event showcased the positive impact a company can make in communities where they operate. Volunteer projects included building micro-food pantries, stocking shelves at local food pantries, collecting food for donation and organizing drive-thru food banks for individuals in need.
The company implemented COVID-19 precautions to ensure volunteers who participated in person remained safe. Precautions included social distancing, eliminating the potential for groups to congregate and requiring facial coverings be worn to help protect against the spread of the virus.
