CLINTON — Before U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks could sit down for a late lunch at Homer’s Deli, she was reminded of Clinton County’s desire for a four-lane U.S. 30.
Clinton County Supervisor Tom Determann and State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, reiterated what numerous supporters and commissions have told the state for years: that the state would benefit from making U.S. 30 four lanes across Iowa.
The City of Clinton and Clinton County also want Miller-Meeks’s help obtaining funding for a four-lane Mill Creek Parkway, they told the Republican congresswoman.
But the focus of Miller-Meeks’s stop in the Lyons district Wednesday was the proposed extension of Clinton’s Riverview Drive to connect Lyons with downtown Clinton.
Over a bowl of soup and a turkey sandwich, Miller-Meeks listened as Clinton officials and Lyons business representatives, including Chuck and Brenda Thornton of Homer’s Deli and Sweetheart Bakery, Matt Parbs of the Sawmill Museum and Chad Jensen of the Bicycle Shop and Jensen Oil, explained their years-long effort to spotlight the town’s view of the river.
The river-front road currently extends from Sixth Avenue South to Ninth Avenue North.
“We’d like to extend our riverfront down to Main Avenue,” said Chuck Thornton. The traffic flow will increase business and quality of life for the city, he said.
The State caused the problem when it moved the north bridge, said Determann.
The Lyons-Fulton Bridge was replaced by the Mark Morris Memorial Bridge that carries Illinois 136 into Iowa in 1975. When the bridge was moved from Main Avenue to 19th Avenue North, it took traffic with it, Chuck Thornton said.
Because of the lack of traffic, McEleney Motors left Lyons, hurting the district economically. In 1914, Emmett and Leo McEleney opened an automobile dealership at 21 Main Ave. on the riverfront in Clinton, according to the Billion Chevrolet website. McEleney Motors built a new dealership at the junction of Highways 30 and 67 in 2002.
City and county officials and business owners want to create a two-lane road with a bike path along the entirety of the dike, they told Miller-Meeks.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers was excited about the project, said Chuck. Widening the dike to add a road would increase its stability, he said.
The city needs about $850,000 to finish the environmental study and the 408 Review for the project, business owners told Miller-Meeks. They could use some help from the federal government.
“This will make North River Drive shovel ready, said Brenda Thornton. Finishing the 408 and the survey will also open up grant opportunities for the project.
Brenda recalled talking to LaMetta Wynn about the project when Wynn was mayor. Wynn told Brenda that getting a project shovel ready takes 15 to 18 years. That was about 15 years ago, Brenda said.
When the city talks to developers about projects, they balk at the river drive to nowhere, said Brenda. Developers want to know when the river road will extend all the way to the north end of town, she said. They want to see that traffic flow.
Lyons business owners, city and county officials showed Miller-Meeks the stunted river drive and the area of the proposed North River Drive during a driving tour of the area Wednesday afternoon.
