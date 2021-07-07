CLINTON — Chad Jensen won’t see much need for bicycle repairs when the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa rolls into town July 31.
Cyclists will be headed home, he said Tuesday, not preparing for more bike miles.
But Jensen will have his shop – The Bicycle Station and Jensen Oil – open on Main Avenue to sell merchandise such as T-shirts and koozies.
The street between Jensen’s business and neighboring Lyons Tap will become a giant beer garden, Jensen said.
Jensen has ridden in four RAGBRAIs, including the 2004 tour which ended in Clinton. “I was very fresh into the bicycle business,” Jensen said.
Now he’s too busy to leave for a week in the summer. “We do a huge repair business ... all summer long,” said Jensen.
When Clinton is the end town for RAGBRAI, which it was in 1978, 1986, 1995, 2005 and 2012, the number of locals who ride increases greatly, Jensen said. And RAGBRAI riders are notorious for procrastinating.
In 2012, the last time RAGBRAI ended in Clinton, Jensen expected demand for his services to calm after the ride began. But it picked up.
Some locals wanted to ride only the final day or two, and they waited until the last minute to have their bikes serviced, Jensen said. He advises cyclists to have their bikes serviced well before the start of the ride.
RAGBRAI will enter Clinton from the west on Iowa 136 and pass in front of Jensen’s Oil and neighboring Lyons Tap on Main Avenue.
“I don’t really expect any service business,” said Jenson, but he’ll try to sell some merchandise. “It’s just going to be a lot of fun,” Jensen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.