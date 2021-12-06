Community members gathered in the Lyons District in Clinton on Sunday evening for the annual Lyons Christmas Walk. The walk included reindeer, Santa, live Christmas displays, festive decor, music, photo opportunities and food.
featured
Lyons Christmas Walk celebrates holiday season
Tags
Trending Video
John Rohlf
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
NASHVILLE [mdash] Mr. Kenneth Pestka, age 77, of Nashville, MI, passed away Wednesday, November 17th, at Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital in Hastings MI.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kinkaid charged in meth case
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Robbins pleads guilty in drug case
- Fulton Christmas dinner plans underway
- CHAPY: Football finalists released
- Four named to CHS Hall of Honor class
- Salvation Army reopens in Clinton
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Radenslaben charged in meth case
- CCDA grant boosts Wilson Lofts business incubator development
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.