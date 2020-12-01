CLINTON — Holiday shoppers could win River City Gold — money vouchers accepted by Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce members — during Christmas events in the Lyons District this month.
Anyone who buys a gift card at a participating business Saturday in Lyons will have a chance to win $300 in River City Gold, organizers said this week. The winning name will be drawn at the end of the business day Saturday.
Santa will arrive in Lyons on a firetruck to hear children’s Christmas wishes during the first three Saturdays of December.
Santa will meet children at his house at The Bicycle Station in Lyons from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Santa will sit in the chair on the porch, and children can walk by, talk with him and take a picture while social distancing.
MAC 94.7 radio will provide Christmas music live from Lyons from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Children can drop letters to Santa in a special North Pole mailbox by Santa’s house until Dec. 12. One letter writer will receive $100 in River City Gold.
Another $100 in River City Gold will be given to the designer of the best Christmas ornament. Handmade ornaments should include the name and phone number of the creator and should be placed on the Christmas Tree at the Sawmill Museum before Dec. 19.
