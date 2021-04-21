CLINTON — Lyons Farmers Market will open for the season Wednesday, May 19, said organizer Dennis Etnyre this week.
Sellers will sell their goods from 4-6 p.m. each Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Lyons Four Square Park.
The Market has operated for more than 40 years, Etnyre said. It runs through October and sometimes into November, depending on the weather.
Vendors offer fresh produce, homemade baked goods, farm products and crafts. Product varies depending on the season.
The market opens rain or shine, Etnyre said. Vendors will accept WIC and senior vouchers checks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.