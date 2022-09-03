Every Wednesday and Saturday, from May to November, the Lyons Farmers Market on the corner of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street is guaranteed, rain or shine.
As are the mouth-watering tomatoes, sweet corn, and several other vegetables from the farm of Diane and Dennis Etnyre, who have participated together as a vendor since the market’s beginning about 50 years ago. The Lyons Farmers Market is open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
Diane says the amount of customers the market has had so far this year has been good. It’s that customer base, composed of those who have been loyal buyers at the market over the years and those who are new customers, who she credits for keeping the market going for half a century.
In return, each vendor works hard and strives to offer products of the best possible quality.
“Everything is the absolute best that that vendor can do,” she said.
The expenses vendors pay throughout the process of growing crops have increased, but Diane says the prices at the Lyons Farmers Market are still about half of what customers will find at other farmers markets, noting the $2 price for a pound of tomatoes from her and Dennis’ farm. She adds that the prices vendors ask are inexpensive for the quality their customers are paying for.
Other vendors this year have included G’s Kitchen’s jellies and jams, Medd Metalworks, and Shumake Acres. Customers can also find flower bouquets and even baby clothes.
The Lyons Farmers Market has been selling fresh, nutritious food and other homemade goods to area consumers since 1973. In an interview with the Clinton Herald in 2015, Ric O’Leary said he suggested the idea of a farmers market to the Lyons Business and Professional Association in 1972, but was met with little support at that time. The next year, businessmen Bud Rutenbeck and Ray Silvers approached him and suggested he organize it.
O’Leary said he began talking to people who might know someone who had roadside stands or large gardens with extra produce to sell. He also ran a small ad in the Clinton Herald. That first Saturday brought in only five or six vendors, he said. These vendors and the customers helped spread the word, and the next week every vendor was sold out of goods. This generated more talk and the market grew to 15 vendors by the end of that first season.
The second year, O’Leary said, it really blossomed with more vendors, more customers, and the need for rules: You had to grow it or make it yourself in order to sell it at the market. They also had to change the first-come, first-serve method since some folks were done shopping and some vendors ready to go home when everyone else was opening up for business. The new rule: No sale could be made until the ringing of a bell at precisely 8 a.m.
O’Leary recalls in the early days the daughter of an elderly woman thanked him for making the market possible. She said it gave her mom a reason for living. She drove her mom there every week with a trunkload of mom’s homemade breads and pastries. O’Leary remembers some of them were still steaming with warmth from her oven.
Dennis and Diane Etnyre were one of the five or six vendors that first Saturday in 1973. Diane during a 2015 interview recalled vendors selling from a cooler on the ground or from boxes in the trunks of their cars, or the back of a pickup.
Today’s vendors have tables, and some have awnings for shade in addition to all the natural shade available. In the future, a pavilion will be built to provide cover for the vendors and shoppers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.