CLINTON – Construction of the Lyons Farmers Market pavilion over Roosevelt Street in Four Square Park is underway and expected to be nearly finished by the start of the Lyons Art & Craft Show on May 20 and kick off of the farmers market’s season just four days later.
“The majority of the building will be there,” Worm’s Home Improvement owner Jeremy Ray said, “but I’m not sure it’s going to be completed.”
Per the contract between Ray and the City of Clinton, the project is expected to be done by July 8.
Seventy working days, Monday through Friday, were allotted for the project that was to begin March 31. Ray’s team was able to get started with excavating a couple weeks sooner. Even given the possibility of weather that could slow progress, though, Ray expects it will be done prior to that date.
The open-air structure will not have any side walls. It will instead provide stalls for close to 20 vehicles to pull in on either side of the street, allowing for customers of the market to move through on the street between. Each supporting pole is to include electricity. The structure will also provide lighting for vendors.
At this point, holes are prepped on either side of the road from which the steel frame of the structure will begin to take shape this week. The roof assembly, which will take a few weeks, a 10-man crew, and a crane to put into place, will arrive April 24.
The Lyons Farmers Market, an authorized Farmers Market Nutrition Program site as of this year, will open May 24, with hours from 4 to 6 p.m. It will then return from 8 a.m. to noon May 27. The market keeps those hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the season.
“We are excited about using the new pavilion, especially with the shelter it will provide during weather events,” market organizer Dennis Etnyre said. “The Lyons Farmers Market has been in existence for nearly 50 years and the new pavilion will enable the market to continue into the future.”
Worm’s Home Improvement was awarded the contract for the project in November with the lowest bid amount of $540.215.55. The bid still exceeded the $483,000 budget made up of $213,000 that the Lyons Business & Professionals Association, which came up with the idea of the pavilion about four years ago, raised plus another $270,000 of funds the city reallocated from other projects.
Negotiated engineering changes made March 14 brought the total cost of the project down to $487,719.71. As contract documents allow for periodic payments to the project contractor in the amount of not less than 85 percent of the cost of work completed, the city has so far authorized and issued the first payment of $22,135 to Worm’s Home Improvement. A second payment of $98,043.96 was authorized at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Lyons Art & Craft Show organizer Jennifer Doyle said she hopes the pavilion will be finished in time for the show, but has plans to simply move a few things around to accommodate if not.
She doesn’t want vendors to worry when they learn of the increase in vendors this year, offering assurance there will still be plenty of room for everyone.
The 2022 show offered about 30 vendors and over 40 have already registered for this year. Ultimately, she’s expecting to get to 50 vendors by the dates of the show but would like the event to grow to 100 vendors.
“I’m kind of trying to recreate Riverboat Days without the carnival,” she says, though the focus of the event will still be on its art and crafts. “There will always be something going on.”
An antique tractor show will be May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a bounce house, a “toddler zone,” a classic car “cruise-In,” and Twinky the Balloon Twister.
Both live and DJ music will be heard throughout the weekend and food vendors available both days. Sunday’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is rain or shine and there is no admission cost. Full schedules for each day can be found online at the “Lyons Art & Craft Show on Main Avenue” Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.