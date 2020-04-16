CLINTON — In his weekly briefing to the City of Clinton on Thursday, Mayor Scott Maddasion brought in top officials from the school and health sectors.
Maddasion was joined by Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy and Michele Cullen from the Clinton County Health Department. Both spoke at great length about the status of Clinton as it relates to schooling and health.
Speaking of health, as of Thursday, Clinton County has a total of 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 29 of those people have recovered. Additionally, there was a total of 381 people tested in the county, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website. Cullen says though things are looking a little better, people should still take this situation very seriously.
“(We want to) continue raising and promoting awareness in our community,” Cullen said on the livestream. “The City of Clinton has done an excellent job of being a partner in doing that, too.”
When it comes to the Clinton School District, DeLacy mentioned that it was fortunate and had some time to prepare for the school closures because the district was going into spring break. He says the district is doing elearning and is here to help any parent that may be struggling during these unprecedented times.
“From all indications, early indications, things are off to a great start,” DeLacy said. “We’ve passed out about 400 different laptops. So we did reach out to families that needed devices.”
DeLacy says the district has more equipment for those who need it. Additionally, he mentioned that everyone is learning during this pandemic. He says his message to his faculty is if they make a mistake, do not worry about it, as this is a learning process for everyone. He also asks students to be engaged and if they do that, he says they will be successful. Additionally, he wanted to stress to parents they are not alone.
“We don’t expect you to be the surrogate teacher,” DeLacy said. “And I really want to stress that. I feel like there’s a lot on parents’ plates right now. All we really need is for you to support what we’re trying to do with our teachers.”
DeLacy says parents making sure their children stay on top of the lesson plans for a few hours daily will make this process smoother for everyone. Additionally, he mentioned teachers are being very lenient with deadlines, and the overall mission is making sure the students get what they need so they can pass to the next grade.
DeLacy also said that next week the school custodians will be cleaning out the lockers at Clinton High School. He says they are putting the items in garbage bags and students, starting this coming Monday, can come and get them. He says just call the high school. Students will need to know their locker numbers so they can get their items, he said.
