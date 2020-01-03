CLINTON — When Scott Maddasion was a little boy growing up in Clinton, his mother asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up.
The answer was easy, and one that he still recalls today: “President of the United States,” he says with a laugh.
He may not be president, but on Thursday, he officially became the leader of Clinton when his mayoral term kicked in.
Maddasion, who was elected to the mayoral seat Nov. 5, sat down for an interview with the Clinton Herald shortly before he officially became mayor. Many of the days in between being sworn in, which happened in mid-December, and Thursday were spent at meet-and-greets, getting to know city staff members and preparing for his new leadership role.
“The city has provided a lot of training for us here with the city attorney and some other folks and we went to the League of Cities training. That was extremely beneficial,” he said.
A major area of study for both Maddasion and new councilmen Gregg Obren, Cyara Peterson and Rhonda Kearns is that of city codes and ordinances.
“We went through the council manual that we’re hoping to adopt after the first of the year because the council doesn’t have one,” he said.
“And that basically goes through the roles of a council person and a mayor. Rules, regulations in regard to that, powers that you have. We went through the normal training that you have to have when you come on board as an employee,” he said, adding that training in other areas such as tax increment financing, urban renewal and urban revitalization also were discussed. “The things that are going to come up when you have a development agreement or something of that nature.”
In fact, financial matters, including the capital improvement plan and budgeting, will be the city council’s major focus in January as pre-budget meetings get underway.
One way to prepare was to get back the basics and learn about the city’s homerule charter form of government, he said.
“Homerule is extremely important to Iowa, and when we went to the League of Cities training they hammered that pretty hard,” he said. “It basically means that the state of Iowa gives the cities the ability to change ordinances in your own community as long as they don’t conflict with an Iowa law. Like the fireworks thing. The state of Iowa says it’s legal; but the city of Clinton says it’s not. We have the ability to say, ‘Hey you can buy them, but you’re not allowed to set them off in the city limits.’”
He also has been very impressed with what he has learned about city hall itself.
“The one thing that’s really stuck out to me is that when you are a private citizen you don’t see the amount of work that people do behind the scenes,” he said. “And the wealth of knowledge of the department heads and their staffs here in city hall. Not that I expected they didn’t know what they are doing, but when you come in and you hear them all talk you can tell that they are all really on their game. And they really care about their community, they care about the city and they really have a good grasp on what they’re doing.
“And as a new person coming into city government, that is extremely comforting because you know you have a really great team in place already and it’s just, it’s just a good feeling. Obviously it makes the job for the mayor and council a lot easier.”
Among his goals is to open up communication between city hall and Clinton residents.
“I want to continue to be extremely positive, because I think that’s an important part of what my job will be,” he said. “I want to make sure that we are finding avenues to communicate correct information to all the citizens so they know what’s going on and then they’re informed.”
He also is eager to lead council meetings and work with the seven-member council. The new council’s first meeting will be Jan. 14.
“I’m excited to work with everybody,” he said. “It’s going to be a great crew. We have different people that are really passionate about different things.
“I think that’s important because when other council people see that passion, I think they’ll pay more attention to these certain issues and then hopefully we can all work together to find ways to solve problems and move forward.”
