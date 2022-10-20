CLINTON – Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker is reminding those who want a Nov. 8 General Election ballot mailed to their home must have their request in the Clinton County Auditor’s Office before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Absentee ballots cannot be mailed from the Auditor’s Office after that deadline as part of new election laws approved by the Iowa Legislature last year.
“The change in the law has moved back the last day we can mail absentee ballots,” Van Lancker said, “However, voters may still vote absentee in-person at the Clinton County Auditor’s Office through Monday, November 7.”
The Clinton County Auditor’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. The office is located in the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton.
Van Lancker reminded absentee voters that ballots being returned by mail to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office need to be in his office by 8 p.m. Nov. 8 to be counted. He said that new deadline is also a result of new elections laws approved by the Iowa Legislature last year. He said postmarks and barcodes on the envelope are no longer allowed to be used for ballots received after Election Day.
For more information about the 2022 General Election contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 244-0568 or visit the website at elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov. Voters can also follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter.
Voter registration
Van Lancker also is encouraging those who wish to vote in the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8 to register early if they are not already registered.
In order to vote in the 2022 General Election, a voter must be registered. Voters may register on Election Day. However, Van Lancker encourages voters to get registered before Monday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. to avoid extra paperwork at the polling site on Election Day. The Auditor’s Office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
“Our precinct election officials are ready to assist any voter who needs to register on Election Day,” Van Lancker said. “However, it’s a much easier process if a voter registers before the Oct. 24 deadline.”
A voter can still register after the Oct. 24 deadline, but the voter will need more identification. Voters who vote absentee at the Auditor’s Office after the Oct. 24 deadline, or those who plan to register on Election Day at their polling location, will need to show proof of residence and proof of identity. Proof of residency can be accomplished with:
• An Iowa driver’s license (with the voter’s updated address)
• A residential lease
• Property tax statement
• Utility bill
• Bank statement
• Paycheck
• A government-issued check or other government document
Acceptable proofs of identification must contain a photo and include:
• An Iowa driver’s license
• Out-of-state driver’s license
• Non-driver identification card
• U.S. passport
• U.S. Military ID
• Employer issued ID
• Student ID from an Iowa high school or college
All forms of ID must be current and valid and contain an expiration date.
Voters may cast an absentee ballot at the Clinton County Auditor’s Office during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 5. The office will also be open Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
