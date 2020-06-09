CLINTON — A man is charged with two counts of felony arson for two fires that were set Saturday night in Clinton.
Eric L. Main, 41, no address given, is charged with two counts of second-degree arson, a Class C felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 16. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, at 7:18 p.m. June 6, the Clinton Fire and Police departments were dispatched to 549 Third Ave. South in Clinton for a structure fire.
The back exterior porch area and rear of the abandoned residence was engulfed in flames. Damage was estimated at $7,000.
Five minutes later, officers were dispatched to Ace Hardware, 411 Seventh Ave. South, for a report of a man starting a fire at the rear of the business. Two witnesses observed the man wearing a red shirt, plaid shorts and a dark backpack. They saw the man crouched and appearing to start materials on fire near the rear door. An officer observed a fire on the ground against the rear door of Ace Hardware that he extinguished with a fire extinguisher. The witnesses saw the man walking away from the scene.
The officer saw Main walking away from the fire at Ace Hardware, still in the front drive of the business. The officer located a torch-style lighter in Main’s hands. Main had soot on his clothing, skin and hands.
The witnesses at the scene identified Main as the person who was crouching behind Ace Hardware, according to court documents.
Surveillance footage was obtained from the across the street of 549 Third Ave. South. The footage showed a man matching Main’s description walking to the rear of the residence at 6:21 p.m. The footage showed smoke coming from the back of the residence two minutes later.
Main admitted he was behind the abandoned house and also to the rear of Ace Hardware, according to court documents. He admitted to using a torch lighter at both fire scenes but said he was “lighting candles.” No candles were located at either scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.