CLINTON — Gateway-area residents can let their air conditioners take a break over the next few days. But get ready to turn them back on when the weekend arrives.
Forecasters are predicting a cooler and drier pattern to continue through mid-week. Since Monday, high temperatures have ranged from the low to middle 70s while lows dropped into the 50s overnight.
Garrett Heyd, a meteorologist at WHBF-TV, said a dip in the jet stream is allowing cool air from Canada to rush in over much of the central United States, keeping temperatures below average for this time of year. He said though things are pleasant now, summer is far from over.
“Things in the atmosphere always have to balance out,” Heyd said. “As we get cold, we got to get hot. Unfortunately, that is exactly the track that we are on. We will remain cool Tuesday and Wednesday, but when we head into Thursday and Friday, the winds will go from a northerly direction bringing in that cooler drier air to a southerly direction that will bring in warmer air.”
He said some of the overnight lows dipping into the 50s will be some of the coolest air masses we have seen since late June. Heyd said that as the week progresses, highs will get back to near average, which is the lower to mid-80s, but after that, things will start to heat up.
“Looking ahead, we will see highs in the upper 80s by the weekend,” Heyd said. “Then by Sunday and Monday, we will have high temperatures back to near 90 and into the 90s for some areas.”
James Blaess, a Clinton-area weather observer, agreed with Heyd and said summer is not over just yet. He said though August started on a cooler note, on average, we can still expect to see a few more 90-degree days.
“Normally in August we have four, 90-degree days,” Blaess said. “But over the last four years in August, we have not had one 90-degree day.”
Blaess said since 1893 we have only had 13 months of August that went without a 90-degree day, and four of them happened over the last four years.
As it stands, the forecast is calling for a high of 91 degrees on this coming Sunday and 90 next Monday. Forecasters say partly cloudy skies will prevail over the next few days, but chances of rain will return to the Gateway area starting Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.