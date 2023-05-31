Parking is available from several local merchants and groups for Tailgate N’ Tallboys from June 8-10. Here is a list of some of those locations:
Clinton Herald
Cost: $25 per day – pay in advance at the Clinton Herald office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call 563-242-7101 to pay via credit card.
Located in the parking lot in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue South.
Email rgutierrez@cnhi.com for additional information.
Turner Appliance
317 N. Second Street.
Cost: $40 per day – call 563-249-0105 to pay and reserve your space.
Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
Selling several lots in the downtown area at different price points.
Buy via https://CASTEventParking.ticketspice.com/cast-tailgates-and-tallboys-event-parking
For additional information, call 563-242-6760.
Parking east of the railroad tracks along Riverview Drive
North Parking lot – $75 plus fees
Sixth Avenue North – Pony Lot – access Ninth Avenue North and Second Street
South Parking lot – $75 plus fees
Fourth Avenue South by Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor
Shuttle parking on Lincoln Way will be available for $10/daily parking with free shuttle service. This is a daily parking option that is not pre-paid. Shuttle will drop off and pick up at Third Avenue South, one block from the main festival entrance. To purchase shuttle parking tickets, go to:
http://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8799348/tailgate-ntallboys-clintonia
If you are a business that has parking available, email rgutierrez@cnhi.com to be listed in the next parking update.
