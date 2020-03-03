CLINTON — Paper cups, plastic grocery bags, and aluminum cans blow in the wind along Springdale Drive in Clinton.
Ashley Lemon drives down this street daily to go visit her mother. As she passes by the debris that lines the roadway and sometimes blows over it, she thinks to herself that something has to change.
So she created a Facebook group named “Cleaning Up Clinton Iowa & Taking our town back, “not knowing more 700 people would join it within a week and help clean up the city they call home. Lemon says watching the community come together for the same goal – cleaning up Clinton to make it litter free – makes her proud to call this place home.
“We are the city,” Lemon told the Clinton Herald. “I’m the city. You’re the city. Your neighbor is the city. If it wasn’t for us, it would be no city. So we need to do this.”
That is exactly what is happening. People are posting and sharing their pictures on Facebook, showing them cleaning up around Clinton. To make the task fun, Lemon is offering a gift card to the members of her group by randomly selecting a winner who uploads a photo of themselves picking up trash.
Since creating the group, people reach out to Lemon constantly asking how they can help or be a part of her cleaning movement. She admits she is taking everything in and planning one day at a time, but she is grateful her city is coming together to ensure it’s clean.
“It’s great. It’s fantastic. It’s very overwhelming to see the people come together for this,” Lemon said. “I want new businesses to open here. I want a new factory to maybe come to town. And they’re not going to come here if it looks like trash.”
Lemon is asking volunteers to join her in cleaning up Springdale Drive near the cemetery this coming Saturday. After that, she wants the community to clean up the city ahead of the international film crew that is coming to Clinton, in partnership with O’Donnell Ace Hardware, to highlight and show support for the Clinton Fire Department.
She says that with so many things happening in Clinton, she wants to make sure the city she loves is clean so others would want to make it home.
“I want new families to move here,” Lemon said. “Even with the Thomson prison hiring a bunch of people, they still need a place to live. They can still live in Clinton and drive to work in Thomson. I want new families to come here. It only helps our community, and it only makes our community stronger.”
As a lifelong Clinton resident, Lemon says she felt like it was up to her to be that change in her community. The city once had spring and fall pickup, but it no longer has it. With trash flying around in the wind, Lemon decided that this was not the town she grew up in. So she took action.
Her Facebook group is steadily growing, as is the support from local businesses wanting to pitch in – whether it is being a sponsor of the gift card giveaway or providing trash bags. Lemon’s movement is just beginning.
She says she is just a Clintonian trying to leave her mark on her hometown.
“I’m just a little girl in a small town trying to make a big difference,” Lemon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.