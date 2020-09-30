CLINTON — A Clinton man is charged with a felony, accused of possessing a weapon on Clinton High School grounds last week.
Marcelino A. Meyo, 18, 712 15th Ave. South, is charged with one count of carrying weapons on school grounds, a Class D felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2. Attorney J. David Zimmerman is appointed to represent Meyo in the case.
According to the affidavit, at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 24, dispatchers received a call about two males walking in the area of the high school. The caller said he saw one of the men waving a revolver around while he was talking on the phone. The officer checked the area at the time of the call but the subjects were not located.
The affidavit says around 10:30 a.m., a video posted on Facebook showed two men walking on the sidewalk in front of the main doors at Clinton High School. One of the men displayed a handgun during the video, court records state. During the investigation, officers found the video came from a man’s social media account. The two subjects in the video were identified as the man and Meyo. In the video, Meyo displays a handgun as the man videotapes the two of them walking in front of Clinton High School, court records state.
The affidavit continues that officers went to Meyo’s residence. Meyo admitted he had the revolver and that he and the man walked to Clinton High School earlier in the morning to walk the man’s girlfriend to school. Meyo confirmed he had the gun as they walked to the school. Meyo said the gun was in his room under his pillow. A .22 revolver was recovered in a room where Meyo was staying, court records state. Meyo does not have a valid permit to carry a firearm, the affidavit says.
The affidavit states Meyo was transported to the Clinton Police Department. Meyo said he did not go into the school. He confirmed he walked up to the front entrance of the school. Meyo said as they were leaving Clinton High School, the man made a video and Meyo displayed the revolver during the video, court records state.
