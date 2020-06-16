CLINTON — A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges, accused of disarming a peace officer and assault on persons in certain occupations.
Dylan J. Stine, 29, of Cassville, Wisconsin, is charged with one count of disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony; four counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, intent of injury, a Class D felony; one count of interference with official acts, inflicting bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Attorney David Zimmerman has been appointed to represent Stine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 23. Bond is set at $25,000 cash or surety.
According to the affidavit, at 7:46 p.m. June 13, a deputy responded to the 1600 block of U.S. 67 for a single-vehicle, property-damage accident. The deputy arrived on scene 13 minutes later and saw a vehicle with a Wisconsin license plate on the east shoulder of U.S. 67. Stine was in the vehicle. The deputy saw damage to the right front bumper of the vehicle and damage to the guard rail on the east side of the highway.
“It was clear that Stine had struck the guardrail causing the vehicle to seize and become inoperable due to the damage,“ the court affidavit says.
The deputy noticed Stine had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, court documents state. Stine, upon being asked how much alcohol he had consumed prior to the accident, said “some, three tall boys.” Stine said he had not consumed alcohol after the accident.
The affidavit says Stine became agitated and said the only reason the deputy was here “is because I’m brown, I’m Native American and you’re white, show me the video footage proving I did anything wrong.”
Stine complied with a request to get out of the vehicle. Stine began to walk away from the deputy, the deputy asked Stine to stop and attempted to grab Stine’s arm, and Stine turned and pushed the deputy, according to court documents.
The deputy attempted to grab Stine again, at which time Stine pushed the deputy and yelled “No shoot me,” the court records state.
The affidavit alleges Stine then attempted to grab the deputy’s pistol. The deputy could feel Stine’s hand pull upward on the grip of the pistol with some force. The deputy grabbed Stine’s hand and forearm and to ensure Stine was unable to unlock the deputy’s holster. The deputy then pushed Stine to the ground, at which time Stine and the deputy began to fight. A Clinton police officer arrived at the scene. The officer, deputy and Stine fought for about two minutes. Stine was secured in handcuffs and detained in the deputy’s squad car.
Stine failed multiple field sobriety tests at the Clinton County Jail, according to court records, with Stine’s blood alcohol content registering .111. The legal limit for operating a motor vehicle in Iowa is a BAC of .08.
The deputy then attempted to walk Stine from the office into the general booking area of the jail. The deputy was accompanied by two correctional officers. The affidavit says Stine began to get agitated again and made racial comments about being a Native American and that all the officers in the room were white.
Stine attempted to bite a correctional officer, according the court documents, which also state that he scratched the other correctional officer across the neck as the correctional officer tried to intervene. Stine began fighting with both correctional officers. Stine was placed in a padded cell.
Stine, according to court records, then attempted to run out of the cell, at which time the deputy blocked the exit with his knee, striking Stine in his shoulder. Stine fell to the ground and the deputy was able to close the cell door.
Stine was observed by correctional officers for several minutes and as asked if he needed any medical attention. Stine declined medical treatment. Stine was booked into the Clinton County Jail without further incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.