CLINTON — A man has been charged with first-degree harassment, accused of pointing a gun in the air while in a MercyOne Clinton hospital room this morning.
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion this afternoon said Raymond C. Mitchell, 73, is accused of pointing the gun while a nurse was in the same room. He has been booked into the Clinton County Jail, with bond set at $2,000.
According to Gyrion, police were called to MercyOne Medical Center, 1410 N. Fourth St., shortly before 11:30 a.m. today on a report of a man with a gun. When police arrived, they were directed to the fourth floor, room 433. That's where they found Mitchell armed with a handgun, Gyrion said.
He said the investigation at the scene determined Mitchell drew the handgun out of a holster and pointed it in the air.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office and Camanche Police Department assisted at the scene.
