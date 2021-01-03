FULTON, Ill. [mdash] Shirley E. Boehmer, 77, of Fulton passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home - Fulton. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Sugar …