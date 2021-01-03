CLINTON -- Clinton police today announced the arrest of a man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with last month's shooting at a Clinton convenience store.
Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, was taken into custody at 520 N. 13 St., Clinton, after police learned of his whereabouts shortly around 7:30 a.m. today, according to a press release signed by Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion.
Police had been searching for Douglas since shortly after the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick D. Hood, 26. Hood was shot that evening at Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., and transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.
Police the next day announced they were searching for Douglas and that he was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail. No bond amount has been set.
