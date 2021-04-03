CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing three counts of felony sexual abuse stemming from three separate incidents alleged to have occurred over a six- or seven-year time frame in Clinton.
Frank M. Mervine Jr., 43, 1822 22nd Ave. South, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
According to the court affidavit, a woman reported Mervine assaulted three juveniles. One incident was alleged to have occurred in approximately 2010 at a Clinton residence. The juvenile said she was 6 years old at the time of the alleged incident. A second incident was alleged to have occurred in 2015 or 2016 at a separate Clinton residence. The second juvenile said she was 10 years at the time of the alleged incident.
A third incident was alleged to have occurred in 2016 or 2017 at Rock Creek Campground. The third juvenile said she was 12 to 13 years old at the time of the alleged incident.
The affidavit states an officer contacted Mervine by phone. Mervine denied any sexual contact with the three juveniles, the affidavit says.
Attorney David Zimmerman has been appointed to represent Mervine in the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
