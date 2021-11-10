CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is scheduled next week for a Clinton man accused of arson.
John C. Gordy, 56, of Fulton, Illinois, is charged with one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony; and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit, at 7:40 a.m. Oct. 10, the Clinton Fire Department was called to 315 Main Ave. for a garage fire. Clinton police also responded. The son of the owner of the residence stated he heard a loud bang toward the rear of the residence as he was inside the residence. The man looked out a window and saw the garage was on fire. The man believed the fire was set.
He had problems with Gordy, the affidavit says. While Gordy was incarcerated, a female mutual friend reached out to the man and sold him some tools that belonged to Gordy. The man believed Gordy may have thought he and the mutual friend were having an affair, the affidavit says.
Security video was obtained from the security system. A subject was observed wearing a dark, long coat with a hood; dark boots and white mask and was carrying a red gas can with no spout. While the subject poured the liquid substance, the officer noticed the subject was not wearing gloves. The subject lit the trail of fluid and then was seen running south in the alley way, according to court records.
A detached garage was damaged in the fire. The detached garage was within 10 feet of the occupied residential structure. A Clinton Fire Department official confirmed the fire could have spread to the residence if the garage had become fully involved in flames due to the distance between the garage and residence, the affidavit says.
Security video obtained from area businesses showed a Jeep Cherokee circle the area before the fire. The Jeep Cherokee pulled into Kwik Star on Main Avenue. A man exited the vehicle and paid $2 for gasoline. Still photos from the Kwik Star video were shown to the son of the residence owner. The man identified the subject as Gordy. The Jeep was driven by Gordy, the man confirmed, the affidavit says.
