CLINTON — A Clinton man is charged with felony criminal mischief, accused of putting broken glass bottles in Riverview Swimming Pool, police announced Friday.
Nicholas Richmond, 20, of Clinton, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, in connection with the discovery Thursday of broken glass bottles in the pool at 101 S. First St. Pool staff members told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon.
The pool was scheduled to open to the public Saturday, June 4, but that has been delayed indefinitely. According to Model Aquatic Health Code regulations, the water had to be drained as a result of the clear glass seen in the pool and surrounding areas. Draining the pool, cleaning it and rebalancing the water would result in damages over $1,500 but below $10,000, police said in a press release.
Richmond was arrested Friday, June 3, and is being held in the Clinton County Jail.
