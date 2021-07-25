CLINTON — A Clinton man received a suspended sentence on a pair of felony drug charges last week.
Norman R. Bolton Jr., 40, 710 Ninth Ave. South, was sentenced July 21 on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, a Class C felony. He pleaded guilty to the charges in April.
District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert suspended a sentenced of up to 10 years and suspended a fine of $1,370 on each count. Bolton was placed on supervised probation for three years and ordered to successfully complete the Salvation Army program in Davenport, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment and maintain employment if allowed by the Salvation Army program.
Bolton was ordered to turn himself in at the Salvation Army program within two hours of his release from the Clinton County Jail.
According to a court affidavit, at about 8:50 p.m. Jan. 7, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase in which Bolton delivered about 6.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine to a sworn peace officer in the area of 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, in exchange for $275. The substance tested positive for the presumptive presence of methamphetamine.
