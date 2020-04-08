(Editor's note: Updated with information about the victim's criminal history.)
CLINTON — A man is dead after a Clinton police officer fired his weapon in an attempt to stop the man's vehicle during a high-speed chase Tuesday night.
Police say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Jacob Matthew Dau, 38, near the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and Second Street about 10:45 p.m., but Dau did not stop.
Officers pursued Dau from Clinton into Camanche. Dau led police north on Highway 67 from Camanche back to Clinton, approaching the intersection of Highway 30.
An officer, attempting to stop the vehicle, fired his duty weapon, striking Dau, who was transported to MercyOne, where he was pronounced dead.
The case is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigtions and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.
Per departmental policy, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.The officer’s name will not be released until the officer has been interviewed.
Earlier this month Dau pleaded guilty to eluding police while driving 25 miles per hour over the speed limit during an incident in Camanche in February. A two-year prison sentence was suspended.
At the same, Dau pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and to driving while his license was barred. A sentence of 365 days for the drug charge was suspended as was the two-year sentence for driving while barred.
Dau pleaded guitly to interference with official acts for the same February incident, was ordered to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail and was given credit for 20 days served.
In April of 2019, Dau pleaded guilty to driving while barred and eluding police by driving more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit during a December 2018 incident. He was ordered to serve up to two years in prison.
At the same time, Dau pleaded guilty in a separate case opened by the Division of Criminal Investigation to driving while barred and was ordered to serve up to two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.