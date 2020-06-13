MAQUOKETA -- Jackson County authorities say a man was killed Saturday afternoon in a farm-related accident.
Stephen Lee Miller, 63, died after being run over by the rear wheels of a tractor and a fertilizer applicator, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release.
Jackson County deputies were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to 17209 150th Street in rural Maquoketa for a report of a farm-related accident. After an investigation at the scene, authorities determined Miller was filling up a fertilizer tank applicator that was hooked to a farm tractor.
While Miller was waiting for the tank to fill, the tractor slipped into gear, which caused the tractor to roll forward. Miller was run over by the rear wheels of the tractor and the fertilizer applicator.
After running over Miller, the tractor continued forward until it struck a machine shed. The Jackson County Medical Examiner pronounced Miller dead at the scene.
Maquoketa Rescue Squad and the Maquoketa Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
