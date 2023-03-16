DEWITT — A man died in Clinton County after being trapped in a grain bin Wednesday, authorities announced this morning.
Clinton County sheriff's deputies and the DeWitt Fire Department were dispatched at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin at 2073 320th Ave., DeWitt.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said deputies and fire personnel upon arrival located an adult male trapped inside a partially filled grain bin. The DeWitt Fire Department, along with firefighters from neighboring jurisdictions, worked to extricate the victim from grain bin. Firefighters were able to extricate the victim; however, the victim had died as a result of being trapped in the grain.
The identity of the victim is currently behind withheld pending proper notification of family, Greenwalt said.
The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office and DeWitt Fire Department were assisted at the scene by the Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, Low Moor Fire Department, Welton Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, MedForce, Clinton County Communications, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.
