CLINTON — A man will be serve time in prison after pleading guilty Friday to a felony count of sexual abuse.
John B. Barr, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor. Incarceration is mandatory under the felony count, the plea agreement says.
The State will recommend concurrent sentencing, the plea agreement says, but the Court is not bound by the State’s recommendation and may impose whatever sentence it determines to be appropriate.
In addition to any other sentence provided by law, Barr will receive a special sentence pursuant to Iowa Code, subjecting Barr to lifetime parole supervision and possible additional incarceration on the felony county and 10 years of parole supervision and possible additional incarceration on the misdemeanor count, according to the plea agreement.
Sex offender registry requirements under Chapter 692A apply, the agreement says.
According to the agreement, the State will dismiss two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony; one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony; and one count of indecent conduct with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. Oct. 21.
According to a court affidavit, in early March 2020, parents of a 17-year-old and parents of a 9-year-old reported that Barr had sexually abused their daughters. Both juveniles were interviewed at a Child Protection Center with a Clinton County sheriff’s deputy observing.
The 17-year-old told the interviewer she was sexually assaulted on an ongoing basis from age 5 to age 12, the affidavit says. The assaults often occurred at Barr’s DeWitt residence or another residence in Delmar.
The 9-year-old told the interviewer she was sexually assaulted at different times, the affidavit says. The assaults often occurred at Barr’s residence in DeWitt or anther residence in Delmar.
