CLINTON — Clinton police today are searching for a man they say fatally shot another man at a Clinton gas station Thursday night.
Clinton police are asking for the public's help in locating Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Cedrick D. Hood, 26. An arrest warrant has been issued, police said.
Police say that at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Hood, who had been shot. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the investigation or Douglas's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 243-1455.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clinton County Attorney's Office also are involved in the investigation.
