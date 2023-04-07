CLINTON — Clinton fire officials say a vehicle fire Thursday morning led to the discovery of an unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead.
Firefighters were called at 7:21 a.m. Thursday to 800 28th Ave. North for a vehicle that was on fire, according to a press release issued Friday. Crews extinguished the fire, and during operations found an unresponsive man in the driver's seat.
The man was removed from the vehicle, and resuscitation efforts were initiated. The man was transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and pronounced dead upon arrival. The man's name has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Iowa State Fire Marshal and Clinton Police Department are assisting in the investigation.
