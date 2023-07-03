CLINTON - Clinton police are looking for a man in connection with two shootings, one that happened Monday night and the other early this morning.
Clinton police are seeking Randy Allen Jackson, 39, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a Clinton Police Department press release.
According to a police department statement, officers were called at 8:34 p.m. Monday to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center in connection with a shooting in which an adult male had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
At 12:42 a.m. today, officers were called to the hospital in regard to a shooting in which an adult female had sustained several gunshot wounds.
According to the same statement, collected evidence shows a connection between the two shootings, police said. The press release stated both victims confirmed they are familiar with Jackson.
Anyone with information of Jackson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458. Anonymous information can also be given to Clinton County CrimeStoppers at 242-6595 or 1-888-883-8015.
