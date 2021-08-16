MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse continues its 60th anniversary season with a night of stand-up comedy and storytelling, covering everything from the heartland to Los Angeles.
Darren Mangler, TLP alumnus and 2021 summer Resident Company member, brings his comic stylings to Timber Lake Playhouse for a one-night concert, “Cornfed Comedy”, at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
Mangler (as seen on Conan and HBO) is a Los Angeles-based comedian who originated in Savanna, Illinois. He has performed in the greatest comedy rooms in LA, including The Comedy Store with Jamie Kennedy, The Improv with Joe Rogan, The Icehouse with Carlos Alazraqui, and The Laugh Factory with Joey Diaz. He is a mainstay at The Story Salon, where he tells stories of his life to sell-out crowds and competes for The Moth championships. He has toured the nation and has now brought his night of jokes and stories to Timber Lake Playhouse for a special one-night event.
As an actor, he has been seen on the Timber Lake stage in The Full Monty, Mamma Mia, Phantom, Pippen, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Robber Bridegroom. He is currently rehearsing for TLP’s The Buddy Holly Story where he will play The Big Bopper and will also be seen in A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline. He warns that his show, while not blue comedy, is PG-13 with strong language. Tickets for Cornfed Comedy are $15 each.
TLP opens Aint Misbehavin’ on Thursday, Aug. 19. TLP celebrates Alumni Weekend during the first weekend of the show. Alumni can call the box office for a special alumni discount for any of the weekend performances of Ain’t Misbehavin’.
For more information, visit the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.
