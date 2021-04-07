MAQUOKETA — The Maquoketa Historic Preservation Commission is the recipient of a paint grant through the "Paint Iowa Beautiful" program.
The “Paint Iowa Beautiful" program is providing paint from Iowa-based Diamond Vogel for public beautification projects across Iowa. The paint grant will be used to begin repainting historic style lamp posts in Maquoketa’s Pleasant Street Historic District.
“The metal lamp posts are in need of maintenance and painting since rust and paint loss can quickly become a costly problem,” said Jen Fowler, Commission Treasurer and project coordinator. The metal lamp posts, which were installed approximately 30 years ago, line both sides of the West Pleasant Street Historic District in Maquoketa.
A start date for painting the lamp posts in May 2021 will be announced shortly. The project will require volunteers, equipment, materials and additional paint. Those wishing to volunteer time or donate toward the painting project can contact Maquoketa Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Ellen Frantzen at (563) 321-1074 or by email at HPC@maquoketaia.com.
The Maquoketa Historic Preservation Commission was set up by the city of Maquoketa to safeguard the city’s cultural and historic heritage by preserving sites and districts of historical and cultural significance. Commission members are Frantzen, Ron Horan Jr., Fowler and Richard E. Stimmel. The commission currently has one vacant position open to city of Maquoketa residents.
