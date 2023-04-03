MAQUOKETA — Innovate 120 and the Jackson County Economic Alliance kick off their second installment of “Wednesdays are Possible” on Wednesday. The special guest for the night is Bellevue native David Blake, who is the Founder and CEO of Blue-9 Pet Products based in Maquoketa.
Blake started his entrepreneurial journey even while he was employed by others, introducing products and solutions in the wireless and marketing industries before jumping into the estimated $1 billion canine training space.
Blake will share his story from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Maquoketa Brewing Company. Robert Abbott, founder of Innovate 120 in downtown Maquoketa, will share information about Blue-9 and have a casual conversation with Blake about his journey.
Blake has done his research using resources from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority. He started his discussions with the then-director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance, Dave Heiar. Heiar and Assistant Director Nic Hockenberry were able to refer Blake to a number of resources to get him started.
The company’s debut product, the KLIMB dog training platform, has been recognized nationally for its innovative approach to training and now is available internationally along with other products aimed at innovating the canine training segment. For additional information, go to www.blue-9.com.
Kelley Brown, director of JCEA, will talk about plans for the May session and confirmed guests. The “Wednesdays are Possible” event is a monthly conversation about entrepreneurship aimed at providing support and encouragement to those who are interested in building a new business, service or product. The program is made possible through funding from the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
