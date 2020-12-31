CLINTON — This year’s Mardi Gras Parade was well attended despite a different parade layout due the coronavirus pandemic.
Mardi Gras Parade organizer Mary Jo Dopson, a lifelong resident of Clinton, has been involved with the Mardi Gras parade for 25 years. However, this year event organizers had to give the parade a new look.
In a normal year, the parade would travel down Second Street, with community members standing along the sides. Instead, organizers had parade entries set up along the riverfront and had community members stay in their vehicles and drive by the various entries.
They also used donations from the community for candy and bags with coupons. Community members, businesses and companies were incredible with donations this year, Dopson said.
The number one goal of organizers in 2020 was to keep the event going, Dopson added. The 2020 theme was 2020-Out of This World, she said.
“We didn’t want to cancel it,” Dopson said. “The kids had so many things that were different in 2020 and this was, too. This was not a perfect parade by any means. But we tried hard. And we had a good time.”
Dopson said they had to explain to people the new format for the parade. For a long time, people still thought they were going to have a regular parade, she said.
The parade was planned to begin at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. However, with the number of community members electing to participate in this year’s event, the parade did not conclude until 4:30 p.m. Participants told Dopson they had waited 90 minutes in line to get to the parade, Dopson said. There were many entries into the event that stayed until the end, despite it running 90 minutes longer than planned, she said.
“We were happy with it,” Dopson said. “Was it perfect? No. As we apologized to people who had to wait for a long time, so many of them said what else are we going to do today? What else can we do? So that was really nice. We just hope just like everybody else that it’s not a picture of the parade that we’ll have next year.”
Dopson believes there are certain aspects of this year’s unique parade they can utilize in future parades, which they hope to return to the normal format. She supports utilizing goodie bags in future parades instead of having floats throw candy because it is dangerous, she said. She added it is a yearly problem.
“On the application, we will tell you you can’t throw candy,“ Dopson said. “But you can hand out candy. Because the volunteers will have the buckets of candy along the side by the sidewalk. that’s OK. But we want to keep everybody out of the street. This worked out well because we didn’t have to worry about that. So we could control that a lot better. I wish we could do that in future parades.“
Event organizers are already planning for the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade, which is scheduled for Oct. 25. The 2021 Parade will be the 72nd annual Mardi Gras Parade. The theme will be Halloween-Taken Over by Cartoons.
